130,032 Shares in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Safeguard Scientifics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 40.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 450.0% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 145.1% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFE stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $120.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

