139,918 Shares in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 139,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBR. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at $734,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at $275,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at $355,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at $1,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $9.61.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.