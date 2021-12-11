$15.38 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to announce $15.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.85 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $14.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $59.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.94 billion to $59.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $61.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.38 billion to $64.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.35.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $243.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.09. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $156.43 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,461,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 453,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,156,000 after buying an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

