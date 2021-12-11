150,000 Shares in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Gores Guggenheim as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGPI. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at $3,418,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at $7,324,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at $2,441,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at $5,939,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at $1,953,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGPI stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.41.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

