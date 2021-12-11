150,000 Shares in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.70% of Growth Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCAC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,780,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,231,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Growth Capital Acquisition by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 522,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCAC opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.99.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

