$16.04 Million in Sales Expected for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to announce sales of $16.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.11 million and the lowest is $15.97 million. Conformis posted sales of $16.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full-year sales of $100.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.41 million to $100.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $68.75 million, with estimates ranging from $68.01 million to $69.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conformis.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFMS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $59,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 231,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 63,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 784,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 13,615.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 274.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 71,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFMS opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $151.87 million, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.33. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.96.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.