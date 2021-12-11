$16.61 Billion in Sales Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report $16.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.33 billion. HP reported sales of $15.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $65.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $66.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $66.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.19 billion to $68.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $297,813.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 22.7% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 34,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 3.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HP by 4.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,216,840 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $61,076,000 after purchasing an additional 98,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98. HP has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

