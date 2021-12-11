17,697 Shares in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.21% of Metropolitan Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 43,940 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,394,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,338,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,175,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $94.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.26. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $104.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director David J. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.