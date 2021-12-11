$19.48 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report sales of $19.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.30 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $17.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $154.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.71 million to $196.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $43.02 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $98.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

MCRB stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.98 million, a P/E ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

