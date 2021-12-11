1irstcoin Price Reaches $0.65 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 58.1% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $25.66 million and $43,926.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000543 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00099332 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,433,250 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

