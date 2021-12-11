1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of 1st Source worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in 1st Source by 9.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,044,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 2.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 8.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in 1st Source by 33.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in 1st Source by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $87.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

