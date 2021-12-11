$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will announce $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.31 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

HUN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Huntsman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.26. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

