$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the lowest is $2.12 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

