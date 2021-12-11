$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will post $2.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.25 billion. Hershey reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year sales of $8.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

NYSE HSY opened at $186.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.79. Hershey has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $186.77. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,132 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

