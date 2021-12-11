$2.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to post $2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. WEX posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.38 to $11.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.57.

WEX stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.91. The company had a trading volume of 243,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,293. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $123.58 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,133,000 after acquiring an additional 72,529 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in WEX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WEX by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after purchasing an additional 791,028 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 21.7% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in WEX by 40.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,212,000 after purchasing an additional 319,866 shares during the last quarter.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

