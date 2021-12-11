$2.66 EPS Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to post $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.76. Union Pacific posted earnings of $2.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $9.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.68 to $11.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $248.46. 1,937,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $249.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.82%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

