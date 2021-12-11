$2.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will post $2.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.00 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $12.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $12.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after buying an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,111,000 after buying an additional 991,964 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $46,911,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after buying an additional 667,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.