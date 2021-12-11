20,390 Shares in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KB. Huntington National Bank grew its position in KB Financial Group by 78.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.84. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

