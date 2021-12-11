216,233 Shares in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 216,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 130.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 55,898 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Nomura by 291.7% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 49,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 46,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

