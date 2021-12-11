$262.61 Million in Sales Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to report $262.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $255.10 million and the highest is $270.12 million. Upstart posted sales of $86.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 202.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $806.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $798.84 million to $813.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.83.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total value of $7,237,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,997,031 shares of company stock valued at $466,315,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Upstart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Upstart stock opened at $160.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.94. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

