$266.90 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce $266.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.16 million and the highest is $274.60 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $240.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $995.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $985.98 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Haemonetics by 40.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 619.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,220,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Haemonetics by 280.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAE opened at $51.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

