26,914 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

