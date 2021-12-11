298,405 Shares in REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Acquired by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 298,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of REE Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

REE opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24. REE Automotive Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that REE Automotive Ltd will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

