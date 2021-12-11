$3.01 EPS Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings per share of $2.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $10.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.46. 1,751,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,758. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $152.93 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

