$3.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.02. United Parcel Service reported earnings of $2.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $11.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $11.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.38 to $12.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.11. 1,887,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.80. The firm has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

