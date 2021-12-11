$3.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce earnings of $3.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.14. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $3.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $11.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $11.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $13.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.48. 1,695,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.45. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $137.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,423 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,394,000 after acquiring an additional 122,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,435,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

