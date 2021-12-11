$30.32 Million in Sales Expected for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to announce sales of $30.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.20 million and the highest is $31.44 million. ION Geophysical posted sales of $27.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year sales of $108.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $109.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $122.07 million, with estimates ranging from $121.23 million to $122.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 202,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $271,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,306,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

IO opened at $1.55 on Friday. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.30.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

