30,430 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,000. Highland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MKS Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKSI. Citigroup began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $161.37 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.