31,551 Shares in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,344,000 after acquiring an additional 77,893 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,650,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,773,000 after acquiring an additional 97,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 795,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 506,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 462,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

