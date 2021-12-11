$34.68 Billion in Sales Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will report sales of $34.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.61 billion to $35.56 billion. Home Depot posted sales of $32.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year sales of $150.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.05 billion to $151.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $153.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $149.86 billion to $159.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $415.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.98. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $433.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

