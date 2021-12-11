$344.46 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to report $344.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $354.00 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $163.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.39 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 27.46%.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 740.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 153,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 119,268 shares in the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

