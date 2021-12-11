34,968 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

