$38.77 Million in Sales Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will announce sales of $38.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.40 million to $39.17 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year sales of $148.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.48 million to $148.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $191.33 million, with estimates ranging from $186.18 million to $194.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $55,420.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,022,028 shares of company stock worth $29,506,720 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter worth $7,457,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of OLO in the third quarter worth about $2,401,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co of America bought a new position in shares of OLO in the third quarter worth about $459,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of OLO by 103.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. OLO has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

