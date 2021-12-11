3,955 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $2,541,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $1,411,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 465,250 shares of company stock worth $155,563,385. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $257.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.96 and its 200 day moving average is $313.08. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

