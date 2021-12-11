$4.26 Billion in Sales Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to post sales of $4.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.53 billion and the highest is $5.00 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $17.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.29 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $30.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 20.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.8% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,002,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after buying an additional 113,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after buying an additional 472,141 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after buying an additional 417,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 267.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.