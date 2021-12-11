$4.26 Billion in Sales Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to announce sales of $4.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.53 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $17.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.29 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $30.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HFC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after buying an additional 472,141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,328,000 after buying an additional 540,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,069 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 60.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,538 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 22.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,204,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,028,000 after purchasing an additional 400,900 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

