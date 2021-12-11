$4.39 Billion in Sales Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will post $4.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $16.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $17.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $54.84. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $74.09.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $3,246,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $29,025,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $650,000.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

