$4.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post earnings of $4.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.19 and the highest is $5.58. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 337.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $13.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $20.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.99 to $23.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.48.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $184.25 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $107.96 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

