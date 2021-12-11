$431.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to report $431.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $426.40 million and the highest is $435.30 million. Cable One posted sales of $336.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.96 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,709.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,788.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,874.32. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total value of $289,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 885 shares of company stock worth $1,604,877. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

