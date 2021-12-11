$449.86 Million in Sales Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to post $449.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $433.29 million and the highest is $463.90 million. MarineMax posted sales of $411.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE HZO opened at $56.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.70. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in MarineMax by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

