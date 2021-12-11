$477.75 Million in Sales Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report $477.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $467.10 million and the highest is $488.40 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $561.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

PBCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

