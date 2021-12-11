47,975 Shares in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 320.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 731,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,173,000 after buying an additional 557,830 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 20.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,781,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after acquiring an additional 298,621 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

