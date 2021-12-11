49,125 Shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,828,000 after purchasing an additional 971,638 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $8,558,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 174.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 527,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 335,371 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 978.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 192,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 180,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PMT. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PMT stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

