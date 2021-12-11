491,747 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 491,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of DigitalBridge Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 224,230 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 over the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

