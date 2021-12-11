4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $51,955.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 19% against the dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00040059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007005 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

