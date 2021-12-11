$5.06 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.97 billion and the highest is $5.10 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $21.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.66 billion to $21.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 207,112 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,404.3% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 473,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after buying an additional 442,087 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

