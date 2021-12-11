$523.76 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will announce $523.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $515.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $531.50 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $441.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $92.92 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $3,942,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $263,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,305. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Installed Building Products by 110,683.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

