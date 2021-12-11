$53.44 Million in Sales Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will announce sales of $53.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.18 million and the highest is $53.70 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $46.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $208.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.61 million to $208.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $218.15 million, with estimates ranging from $217.89 million to $218.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $163,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter D. Horst purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $701,092. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 78,951 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 242.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 36,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGC opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

