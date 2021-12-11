5,551 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in ASML by 8.5% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in ASML by 219.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML stock opened at $781.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $798.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $771.07. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $451.84 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

