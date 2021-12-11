58,660 Shares in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,660 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 329.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 69,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 464,424 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 52.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NYSE BSAC opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

